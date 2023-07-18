Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Body of herdsman, who drowned during last month’s storm, was discovered in Ottawa, north of Durban

A policeman stands in a dry river bed beside barrier tape, as cattle file past behind him.

The body of 23-year-old herdsman Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze was discovered in Ottawa north of Durban on Tuesday. He went missing while attempting to cross a river during last month’s storm. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - The body of 23-year-old herdsman Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze was discovered in Ottawa north of Durban on Tuesday, three weeks after he went missing while herding cattle during last month’s floods.

The Mercury reported at the time of the storm, which devastated areas in and around Durban, that he went missing while attempting to cross a river in the Zwelisha area outside Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Sibandze’s body was recovered partially buried in Ottawa.

“A scrap collector operating along the river discovered an arm and part of a body protruding from the sand,” he said.

According to Balram, the scrap collector ran to Pinewood Road in Ottawa and informed a member of Rusa who was on patrol in the area.

More on this

He said the information was circulated to other Reaction Officers and Rusa members proceeded to the location at approximately 11,10am and walked several metres through overgrown vegetation to the riverbank where the partially buried body was located.

“Two silver rings on the deceased’s hand and a red jacket led officers to believe that the body was that of Sihle, who drowned while attempting to traverse a river during a heavy storm on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 27. Attempts to recover his body since were unsuccessful.”

Balram said the herdsman’s family were currently on scene and had positively identified the body.

Police have been approached for comment.

EThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has previously confirmed that the storm claimed the lives of 12 people.

The body of 23-year-old herdsman Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze was discovered in Ottawa north of Durban on Tuesday. He went missing while attempting to cross a river during last month’s storm. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

The body of 23-year-old herdsman Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze was discovered in Ottawa north of Durban on Tuesday. He went missing while attempting to cross a river during last month’s storm. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

weather2023DurbanKwaZulu-NatalFloodsDrowning

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe