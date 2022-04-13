Body of KZN woman who went missing two weeks ago recovered from river after heavy rains

Durban – After receiving reports of a drowning incident in the Bulwer area in KwaZulu-Natal's Midlands region on Tuesday, Mi7 National Group’s Emergency Medical Services group made a shocking discovery. Mi7 National Group director Colin David, said just before midday, the group’s Emergency Medical Services were dispatched after reports of a drowning in progress in the Bulwer area.

This comes after the province experienced heavy rains and flooding which resulted in at least 59 deaths and destruction of infrastructure. David said rescue medics were dispatched to the area with Advanced Life Support medics. “Teams were directed to where the body could be seen among the rapids. It was then discovered that the body spotted in the river was that of a young lady, who had been presumed to be missing for about two weeks, from the Bulwer area,” David said.

David said Mi7 Rescue medics, with Bulwer police officers, began a rescue operation to recover the body of the deceased from the raging river. He said once the body was recovered, the matter was handed over to police for further investigation. “We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” David said.