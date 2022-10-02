Body of man found floating in a river in KwaDukuza

Durban - The body of a man was recovered by emergency services and police in a river by the Malende bridge in the Groutville area of KwaDukuza on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by KwaDukuza SAPS.

Gwala said it was alleged that on Sunday afternoon the decomposed body of the unidentified man was found floating in the river at the Malende bridge. “The deceased was clad in black shorts and a dark shirt. He is believed to be in his thirties,” said Gwala. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS Medical Rescue's Search and Rescue division received a call from KwaDukuza SAPS for assistance in retrieving a body floating in one of the rivers in the Groutville area on Sunday morning..

Meyrick said when rescue members arrived at the scene they found that the body of an adult male was floating in the river. “The severely decomposed body was retrieved by rescue members and handed over to SAPS for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” he said. IPSS thanked KwaDukuza SAPS for their assistance on scene.

The body of a man dressed in black shorts and a dark T-shirt was recovered from a river by the Malende bridge in the Groutville area of KwaDukuza on Sunday. Picture: IPSS The body of a man dressed in black shorts and a dark T-shirt was recovered from a river by the Malende bridge in the Groutville area of KwaDukuza on Sunday. Picture: IPSS