File picture

DURBAN - The body of a newborn baby was found on Murchison Street in the Newcastle CBD on Wednesday morning. Wrapped only in a towel, the baby's umbilical cord was still attached. The gruesome discovery was made by a homeless person just after 7 am.

Simphiwe Nsele, a bystander at the scene, said he was on his way to work when he noticed something on the ground.

"We saw a group of people standing on the side of the road. They were in shock and some were crying. Ladies were calling for the police to come. We were shocked to see that it was a baby," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, confirmed that a case of concealment of birth was opened at the Newcastle police station.

He said no arrests had been made as yet.

Several other similar cases have been reported in parts of Durban.

KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said, “These incidents are concerning. We need to strengthen awareness about the numerous contraception options that are available."

THE MERCURY