Boks put new meaning into proudly South African

Durban - South Africans from all walks of life are praising the Springboks not only for making history by becoming the first team to win the Rugby World Cup four times, but also for giving citizens of the country some much-needed hope and inspiration over the past eight weeks. Professor Bonke Dumisa, an independent economic analyst who watched the final at one of the fan parks in Durban, said that the Springboks winning the World Cup had unified the nation.

“It has been incredible to see South Africans coming together at fan parks to support the Springboks over the past few weeks. “It has been a welcome distraction from all the negativity and challenges that we are facing in South Africa.” Dumisa added that it was truly unique to see the Springboks win all their knock-out matches by just one point.

The euphoria associated with the Boks’ winning was a distraction from the problems plaguing the economy, he said. “How fantastic it would be if we had the Springboks playing and winning every week, we would be happy all the time.” Director and film producer Anant Singh, who attended the final in France, said there was a great atmosphere among South African fans at the stadium.

“They played wonderfully. It’s such a magical atmosphere, so many South Africans here, enjoying this experience, and at home I’m sure it’s pandemonium. Well done, and we should all be proud. We need this moment in our lives to lift us up, to be the great nation we are,” said Singh. DJ Black Coffee posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are the Champions!!!!!!! Again. Well done to (the) most fighting, most resilient team. You have once again inspired the nation.” Garth Breytenbach, who acted in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, said winning the final could not have happened to a better bunch of guys.

“So incredibly happy for them and proud to be a South African. (The Springboks) did it again, overcame the odds and World Champs for another 4 years!”he posted on social media. Singer Jeremy Loops said he was proud of the team in a post on X. “If you are not South African, you can never understand what ‘World Cup Springboks’ means to this country. It’s bigger than sport. Since 1995, it’s always been bigger than just a sport. Kolbe carried 65 million people on his shoulders here. Feeling like he let us down, but none of them did. Not a single one of them,” he said.