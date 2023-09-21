Bollywood singer to perform with KZN Philharmonic Orchestra in hospice benefit concert in Durban

Durban - Indian songstress Pratibha Singh Baghel will be performing with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in a benefit concert called “Symphony of Love” to raise funds for Khanya Hospice on the KZN South Coast. The concert will be held on Sunday, September 24, at the Durban ICC Auditorium at 7pm. Narend Singh, who is on the Khanya Hospice board, said the hospice's headquarters were in Umkomaas and the organisation had been operating for the past 35 years.

“It's our intention to build an inpatient unit with 14 beds. At the moment we offer home-based care. We go out to patients, but we would like patients who are on the last lap, almost dying, to come in and be in a very comfortable situation because we find there's a great need for that,” he said. Singh said that as part of their fundraising efforts for the project, they brought a major artist from India. He said Singh Baghel, along with her eight-piece band, backed by the orchestra, will be performing in an “East meets West” collaboration. “This is going to be a first for KZN and for Durban, where our own orchestra will play the music for her to sing,” he said. He added that it was quite significant to be celebrating this kind of collaboration on Heritage Day.

“We are appealing to people to come out and support us, and because of the kind of response that we are getting for tickets in the lower range, we are also going to reduce some ticket prices because we want more people to come and enjoy the show and for us to make money for Khanya Hospice,” he said.

Singh added that people should look out for better prices from 5pm on Thursday. “We would like more Durban people to enjoy this wonderful production,” said Singh. The singer said the show was performed in Cape Town in January with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, and the response from the audience was amazing. Singh Baghel said it was a very special show that celebrated a blend of Indian and Western music.

“We will be performing Bollywood songs, some ghazals, some fusion Indian classical stuff. We have so many surprises on stage, and I think that it would be lovely for people to come forward because its raising funds for Khanya Hospice. It will be a win-win for people because there will be entertainment and they will be helping those in need,” she said. Nisaar Pangarker of Inner Circle Entertainment said the public would see various genres re-imagined, from folk music to current hits. He said the concert was an experience presented in a tasteful, classy, sophisticated way. “'Symphony of Love’ is a labour of love,” said Pangarker, adding that the presentation was unique.