CHEF Ismail Arbee of Canvas Grill will be at the Articulate Africa Book and Art Fair. The three-day event will have a gastronomic component. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Excitement is mounting ahead of the much-anticipated Articulate Africa Book and Art Fair. The event, which takes place at the Durban Exhibition Centre from Thursday to Saturday, is being described as the biggest Book and Art Fair on the continent and will showcase 300 African talents in art, gastronomy and literature with more than 40 seminars.

One of the seminars will tap into the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will include debate about the positive and negative impact of social media.

On the panel will be Dr David Molapo of I CAN Foundation; social media legal expert Verlie Oosthuizen; the author of Everyday Zulu: There is um’Zulu in All of Us, Melusi Tshabalala; Vega Digital Design School; Social Clarity, which offers social media training; and app developers Epicdev.

The “Land is Ours” seminar is also expected to be a drawcard, with Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama, ANC national executive committee member Senzo Mchunu, farmer Ayanda Zulu and Professor Bheki Mngomezulu on the panel.

Discussions will define what is meant by the land question and explore the efficacy of previous government policy, programmes and mechanisms to bring about redress.

The “Women at the Helm” seminar will see gender activist Cheryl Zondi, Silungile Mavundla and Vanessa Govender, the author of Beaten But Not Broken, dissect sexual violence in the church, family members shielding rapists and sexual violence in the workplace.

Chris Steyn, author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island; Terry Bell, author of Unfinished Business - South Africa, Apartheid, and the Truth; and Mojalefa Dipholo, author of The Other Side of Freedom, will delve into atrocities committed pre-1994. The study of the relationship between food and culture will take centre stage at the Food Fair.

Renowned chefs will take turns to demonstrate their expertise in preparing dishes.

They include Chilli Chocolate chefs Zainab and Faatimah Paruk, Lucia Mthiyane and the executive chef at the Durban ICC, John Moatshe.

Entry to all the seminars is free.

THE MERCURY