DURBAN - Botswana’s youngest MP (a cabinet minister) will be among the keynote speakers at the Forbes Woman Africa - Leading Women Summit, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday. Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, will join the speaker programme at the fourth annual summit.

The 30-year-old’s message of inclusivity in development calls for effective service delivery, which will resonate with many of the attendees.

Methil Renuka, managing editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, said one of the summit’s aims was to represent the enormous impact young women are having on the continent.

“The overwhelmingly positive social media reaction to the announcement of Kenewendo’s appointment as Botswana’s youngest cabinet minister so perfectly depicts the need for strong, young African women to be assuming these roles in leadership,” Renuka said, adding that Kenewendo had already achieved so much and her message to the summit’s delegates was greatly anticipated.

Kenewendo studied at the University of Sussex in the UK and achieved an MSc in International Economics.

She later became a partner at a leading consultancy called Econsult Botswana and then joined the Ministry of Trade in Ghana as a trade economist.

Kenewendo uses multiple platforms to comment on the economics of Botswana and southern Africa.

She has contributed to many academic papers, has her own radio show The Multiplier Effect and newspaper column Game Theory.

She has received many accolades in Botswana and internationally, including being named among last year’s 100 most influential Africans by New African Magazine.

Other speakers who will feature at the summit are international model and businesswoman Naomi Campbell and former Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

- THE MERCURY