A 9-year-old boy was shot during a violent home invasion in La Mercy on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Saturday.

Durban - A 9-year-old boy who was shot during a violent home invasion in La Mercy, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, was on Sunday recovering in hospital.





IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that the private ambulance service had responded to a home invasion in the seaside town.





“Upon the arrival of paramedics, it was established that a 9-year-old boy was rushed privately to hospital after being shot by armed suspects,” he said.





Herbst said five men had arrived in a VW Golf and conned their way into the house.





“The suspects then produced firearms and robbed the family of their personal belongings,” he said. “As the assailants exited the home, they fired random shots towards the house. One of the bullets struck the 9-year-old child in the abdomen, while he was seated on his grandparents’ balcony (next door)”.





The boy had to undergo a lengthy surgery. He was on Sunday morning in a stable condition.





The Mercury