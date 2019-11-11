Pictures that showed police officers handing over groceries to a family living in uMbumbulu, south of Durban, were shared on social media at the weekend.
However, the social media post had incorrectly claimed that the police had bought the groceries for a family after they caught a boy stealing.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker yesterday said the officers had assisted the family of a 13-year-old girl last month, after the girl had arrived at the Durban railway police station for help.
Naicker said the girl informed police officers that she was chased away from her home by her mother after they had an argument about clothes that she wanted.