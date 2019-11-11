Boys in blue go beyond the call of duty









KwaZulu-Natal SAPS officers donated food to a needy family in uMbumbulu, south of Durban. Durban - Police officers have been commended for coming to the aid of an impoverished family after they received a request for help. Pictures that showed police officers handing over groceries to a family living in uMbumbulu, south of Durban, were shared on social media at the weekend. However, the social media post had incorrectly claimed that the police had bought the groceries for a family after they caught a boy stealing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker yesterday said the officers had assisted the family of a 13-year-old girl last month, after the girl had arrived at the Durban railway police station for help. Naicker said the girl informed police officers that she was chased away from her home by her mother after they had an argument about clothes that she wanted.

He said officers took the girl to her mother’s home in Dassenhoek, near Pinetown.

“When the police interviewed the mother, the mother confirmed the story and the police then took the child to her granny in uMbumbulu,” said Naicker.

Naicker said when the police arrived at the grandmother’s home they found that she was living in extreme poverty.

He said the officers got clothing for the girl and then got groceries for the family.

“They also contacted the local councillor, who promised them they would build a new house for the grandmother. Police also arranged with the municipality for electricity for the grandmother’s house,” he said.

Local ward councillor Thembelihle Makhanya yesterday said the family was still in need of assistance.

He said that the granny and two other adults had been delighted with the help they received, as they were surviving on a social grant.

“We’re also appealing to anyone who might be willing to assist or donate to the family to please come forward.”

The Mercury