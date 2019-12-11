BREAKING: Durban councillors among 15 officials arrested for corruption









Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, on Wednesday confirmed that four councillors and eight weighbridge officials were due in court. Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, have arrested at least 15 eThekwini Municipality officials for fraud-related matters. Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, on Wednesday confirmed that four councillors and eight weighbridge officials were due in court. "At this stage, we can confirm that they will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday. This is a new corruption docket and is not related to the ongoing court case in which other eThekwini officials are implicated," he said.

#sapsHQ Breaking News: Four Durban councilors and three company directors arrested for alleged corruption by the #Hawks Clean Audit Task Team this morning. Further arrests are expected. Media Enquiries -> Brig Mulaudzi. #FightingCorruption ME pic.twitter.com/hIi5jNloDh — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 11, 2019

Mulaudzi is referring to the matter involving former Durban mayor, Zandile Gumede and others. After months of speculation, Gumede was nabbed earlier this year.

She, along with senior municipal councillor Mondli Mthembu and a supplier, Craig Ponan, face a raft of charges relating to fraud, corruption and racketeering.

The charges are related to a 'dodgy' R208 million tender within the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) department.

Following Gumede's arrest, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Agency's Asset Forfeiture Unit raised Gumede's plush home in Durban North and several other properties.

They seized sports cars and other assets valued at around R51m.

Luxury vehicles seized during this mornings Hawks and AFU raids across Durban. Vehicles were taken from #ZandileGumede co-accused properties. It is yet to be identified if any of these vehicles belong to Gumede @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/bfMeBpvK3F — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) October 10, 2019

The Mercury