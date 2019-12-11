Durban - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, have arrested at least 15 eThekwini Municipality officials for fraud-related matters.
Hawks national spokesperson, Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, on Wednesday confirmed that four councillors and eight weighbridge officials were due in court.
"At this stage, we can confirm that they will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday. This is a new corruption docket and is not related to the ongoing court case in which other eThekwini officials are implicated," he said.