Durban - Police have confirmed that they have spotted a body floating in Howick Falls. They believe that it could be the body of missing Pietermaritzburg doctor, Vidhwan Singh.
Retired K9 Unit officer, Jack Haskins, confirmed that he spotted a body floated at the Howick Falls a short while ago.
It is not yet confirmed whether it is the body of missing veteran Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh.
Haskins, who works in the Howick area, said he decided to take his binoculars to the Falls to see if he could spot anything.
"I saw a body floating at the base of the Falls and called in the authorities who are now retrieving the body," Haskins said.