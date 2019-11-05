BREAKING NEWS: Rescue teams spot body floating at Howick Falls









Dr Vidhwan Singh's body found Durban - Police have confirmed that they have spotted a body floating in Howick Falls. They believe that it could be the body of missing Pietermaritzburg doctor, Vidhwan Singh. Retired K9 Unit officer, Jack Haskins, confirmed that he spotted a body floated at the Howick Falls a short while ago. It is not yet confirmed whether it is the body of missing veteran Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh. Haskins, who works in the Howick area, said he decided to take his binoculars to the Falls to see if he could spot anything. "I saw a body floating at the base of the Falls and called in the authorities who are now retrieving the body," Haskins said.

The Mercury is waiting for confirmation on whether the body is that of Singh, who has been the subject of an extensive missing person search for the last week.

Singh, who went missing last Tuesday, was last seen leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at around midday.

His white BMW was found at the Howick Falls parking area on Wednesday morning and Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry confirmed Singh’s cellphone signal was picked up within close proximity of the Howick Falls area.

“His family came to Mountain Rise police station [on Tuesday night] and reported him missing. The message was then circulated on social media. The police together with family members, community members and Magma Security joined forces to look for him and it was his cellphone signal that led them to the Howick Falls,” Maistry said yesterday.

It is believed a note addressed to his wife and sons were found in his vehicle.

Police search and rescue teams, family and community members have been frantically searching for the doctor since his disappearance last week.

The Mercury