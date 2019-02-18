Babies fed milk expressed with a breast pump may be at a higher risk of asthma, research suggests. Image: Wikimedia Commons

LONDON - Babies fed milk expressed with a breast pump may be at a higher risk of asthma, research suggests, because potentially harmful bacteria found on the surface of pumps could end up in the milk. A study found mothers who exclusively breastfed were more likely to produce milk containing “good” bacteria, but those who express milk had higher levels of two potentially harmful bacteria, according to researchers from the University of Manitoba in Canada. These may cause changes in a baby’s gut bacteria linked to asthma.

Previous research has shown that 12.5% of babies fed using a breast pumps develop asthma by their third birthday. This compares with 8.8% of babies exclusively breastfed.

Part of the reason could be the bacteria Stenotrophomonas and Pseudomonadaceae, which might increase the risk of asthma. If breast pumps are not properly sterilised, they may carry these bugs.

The milk of 393 women with babies aged three and four months was analysed.

- DAILY MAIL