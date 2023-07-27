BRICS can lead by example in building resilient cities

Durban - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng told the BRICS conference on urbanisation that the journey towards urban resilience required unwavering commitment and collective action from developing countries. She said representatives of the BRICS nations had a unique opportunity to lead by example, inspire change, and build a better future for our cities and communities.

“Let us seize this opportunity with determination, empathy, and innovation, for the benefit of present and future generations.” The summit, “Advancing urban resilience for sustainable cities and towns for future generations”, brought together key leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to play a significant role in localising the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implementing actions at the local level to address challenges related to sustainable development, urban resilience and rapid urbanisation. “This BRICS Urbanisation Forum is a gathering of minds committed to tackling the complex challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and building urban resilience in our cities. This platform presents a unique opportunity for us to explore the various aspects of urban resilience and discuss ways to advance and strengthen it amid the multitude of challenges we face today.”

Nkadimeng said cities were at the forefront of change, and this change has also been felt in intermediary cities and small towns. “All these areas are vibrant centres of innovation, economic growth, and cultural exchange. However, they also bear the brunt of numerous challenges, including climate change, social vulnerabilities, and natural disasters placing immense strain on infrastructure, resources, and communities. “It is imperative that we recognise the urgency of these challenges and work together to build a resilient environment that can withstand and recover from the shocks, stresses, and risks we all face.”