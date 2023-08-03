BRICS partners join hands to build a better world

Chen Xiaodong South Africa, which holds the BRICS rotating presidency in 2023, will host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg this month.

The meeting will be the first physical meeting of BRICS leaders since the outbreak of Covid-19, which is of great significance. China believes that leaders of BRICS countries will gather again in South Africa to discuss plans for BRICS co-operation and draw a blueprint for BRICS development, which will surely inject new and strong impetus into BRICS co-operation. Over the past 17 years, adhering to the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win co-operation, BRICS countries have strengthened solidarity and co-operation, advocated fairness and justice, and sought common development. With its growing influence, BRICS countries have become a major platform for co-operation among emerging markets and developing countries across the world.

In the face of a volatile and intertwined international situation, the BRICS countries have adhered to the right path of win-win co-operation and made positive contributions to building a better world. The BRICS countries are committed to promoting win-win co-operation. The BRICS countries adhere to genuine multilateralism and adopt the principles of equality and consensus in their decision-making. As a representative outcome of BRICS co-operation, the New Development Bank shares equity and voting rights equally among its five founding members, providing a new choice for the governance model of multilateral development financial institutions.

The BRICS countries have also strengthened policy communication and position co-ordination in a series of global multilateral mechanisms such as the UN, the G20, the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, voiced their “BRICS voice” and proposed “BRICS solutions”, and promoted the reform of the international system in a constructive manner. In the face of the complex evolution of the international landscape, the BRICS countries have forged a comprehensive, close, pragmatic and inclusive high-quality partnership. They form a partnership without forming alliances, understanding and supporting one another on issues involving their core interests. The BRICS countries remain focused on common development. The BRICS countries have continued to advance co-operation in currency, finance, trade and investment, energy and resources, and expanded co-operation in supply chain, logistics chain, agriculture and food security, local currency settlement and cross-border payments, vaccine research and development, and public health, making a huge contributions to global economic growth.

Taking global development as a priority in our co-operation, the BRICS countries have resolutely defended the interests of developing countries within the global multilateral frameworks like the G20 and the World Trade Organization, and made unremitting efforts to promote the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The BRICS countries are committed to pursuing innovation and exploration. The trend of information technology is prevailing, and a new round of technological revolution, represented by artificial intelligence, is blossoming. The BRICS countries are building new industrial revolution partnerships, strengthening co-operation in areas such as future networks, industrial internet and digital manufacturing, digital transformation and standardisation of manufacturing industry.

At the same time, the BRICS countries are closely following the trend of digital economy, and have twice formulated the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership, continuously promoting co-operation in education, science and technology, and creating a talent pool for sustainable development and innovation co-operation. The BRICS countries are committed to openness and inclusiveness. Since 2013, BRICS leaders have held many dialogues with leaders of regional countries, demonstrating openness and inclusiveness. During the Xiamen Summit in 2017, China, as the rotating chair, put forward an innovative BRICS Plus cooperation mechanism, opening the door for emerging market countries and developing countries to integrate into BRICS co-operation.

In recent years, in the face of rising exclusionism and protectionism, BRICS co-operation has chosen not to become a closed small circle but instead launched a new round of BRICS expansion last year. We look forward to new progress in the BRICS membership expansion at this year’s BRICS Summit. Since its inception, the BRICS co-operation mechanism has been closely linked with the destiny of developing countries. Africa is home to the largest number of developing countries, and the BRICS countries and Africa are natural partners for co-operation.

As the only BRICS member in Africa, South Africa is committed to promoting co-operation between BRICS countries and the continent, and has set the theme of the summit as “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”. During the summit, the BRICS Plus dialogue will also be held, with wide invitation extended to African country leaders to attend. China and African countries have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers. Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and co-operative partnership has developed rapidly and formed an all-dimensional, multi-tiered and wide-ranging co-operation pattern, benefiting hundreds of millions of Chinese and African people.