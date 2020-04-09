'Bring us home!' beg South Africans abroad

Durban - Thousands of South Africans stranded abroad, some of whom have lost their jobs and are now running out of money and food, have appealed to the government and compatriots to help them get flights home. Katherine Whitehead, a former freelance journalist turned media consultant stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan, said about 2500 citizens were stranded globally and some were stuck in war zones where it was not safe to travel over land to airports, which had been shut due to the countries going into lockdown. “I’m in quarantine at the moment - it’s my last of 14 days. I went to the airport in the hopes of getting a plane home, but all flights were cancelled. When I came back to the residential civilian camp where I live, the camp management put me into quarantine because I’d been to the airport,” Whitehead said. She added that she had a roof over her head, but that depended on how long her finances lasted. She said she was aware of people stranded in Dubai, Qatar, Germany, Brazil, Iraq, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Thailand and other countries. She pleaded with the government to repatriate citizens.

“There are South Africans who are in dire straits and I want to make people aware that we are not statistics - we’re actually people, people who have very serious concerns.

“For a lot of people, part of their package is accommodation, so when they lose their jobs, which is happening at a very fast rate across the world, they are losing their accommodation and are living with strangers who are taking them in. There are South Africans who are destitute.

“Many of us are concerned about rising anti-foreigner sentiment in the countries we’re in, and possible civil unrest. It’s not just about me, it’s about hundreds of people. Last night I was crying because people were messaging me and they were crying We just want to get home.”

Whitehead said DA spokesperson for international relations and co-­operation, Darren Bergman, had set up a registration process for stranded citizens and had created WhatsApp groups across seven regions globally.

She said she had repeatedly emailed the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for assistance, but had not received a response.

“And then we hear of an SAA plane evacuating Germans and coming to Germany and then flying home empty it just exacerbates the feeling of hopelessness,” Whitehead said.

Hannes Badenhorst, his wife Christelle and their 8-month-old son, are stranded in Erbil, Iraq. Badenhorst fears that if Iraq’s lockdown extends beyond Sunday, they will run out of food.

“We haven’t been paid for March, and when we ask about salaries, they say they’ll pay us when the lockdown is over. We’re running out of money and won’t even have money for tickets back,” Badenhorst said. “A lot people here are losing their jobs because there are no labour laws applied.”

South Africans who are stranded in Vietnam started a Facebook Page to plead with the government and citizens to help their group of about 200 people financially.

Former Durban woman Michelle Nel said in a video on the group that she was living with six South Africans whose food was running out.

“Our savings have run out and we can’t ask people back home because they’re battling, too,” Nel said.

“We are in desperate need. Where is our government? Do people need to die overseas for them to wake up? I’m asking our government for some assistance, please.”

Chris van Heerden pleaded on the group for compatriots to donate to their Go Fund Me page to raise funds for flights.

On the same page, Joshua Williams said people had been left destitute after they lost their jobs and could not pay rent. “I am one of the many people living here that are having quite a challenge in order to sustain our health and safety. We have people who have totally run out of resources. We’ve reached out to our embassy and they’ve been helpful in trying to assist us meet our needs, but we created this platform to educate you as fellow South Africans on what is actually going on here and to plead and ask you for your financial help,” Williams said.

Bergman said the DA’s Home Away from Home campaign had initially aimed to help people who had booked to return home during lockdown.

“Since the lockdown, and since other countries have been going into lockdown, it’s changed somewhat. Now it’s become 2500 (people) and some are concerned parents and people abroad who have run out of money,” Bergman said.

He said some South African consulates abroad had offered excellent services to citizens, but some countries did not have a local office, while service at others was less satisfactory.

Bergman said South African citizens had a constitutional right to consular services and he was attempting to help them by liaising with Dirco.

“Where we can’t give them money even in the extreme circumstances, let them camp in a tented garden just in the (diplomatic) mission. We are living in unprecedented times in this era and it calls for unprecedented action,” he said.

Dirco spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said more than 3500 stranded people had registered through its missions abroad. He said the department’s command centre, which the minister had established in Pretoria to deal with the issue, had been “overwhelmed” by requests for assistance.

Ngqengelele said Dirco was assisting people on a “case-by-case” basis.

“We are not going to bring back everyone. We are focusing on people who are already at airports. We are focusing on people who left SA on a temporary basis, business people and tourists, because those are the people who are stranded in the true sense and these are people who already have tickets to come back to South Africa. We are negotiating with the airlines to bring those people back,” he said.

He said about 200 citizens had already been repatriated.

