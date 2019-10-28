Broken CBD parking meters a nuisance









More than half of the parking meters in the Durban CBD are out of order, yet metro police officers are still handing out tickets to motorists for not paying for and displaying their tickets. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA), INLSA Durban - Dozens of parking meters in the Durban Central Business District are out of order. Despite this, motorists are still being fined for not “paying and displaying”. Durban central PR councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said she had been inundated with complaints from motorists and business owners in the city who were issued parking fines despite informing metro police officers about the meter being out of order. “An example are the meters in Ngcuce (formerly Albert) Street, which have not been working for more than two years. “The next closest parking meter for motorists is in Bertha Mkhize (Victoria) Street. By the time one gets back to place the ticket on the inside of their windscreen, another more serious ticket (fine) is displayed on the outside,” she said.

Sewshanker said she had reported the matter to the municipality many times but nothing had been done to address it.

She said she also contacted the number displayed on the ticket meter box, to report the broken meter, but the call went unanswered.

“I was once referred to a technician but he told me he has to wait until a ticket was logged with the call centre before he could go out and attend to a meter that was not working,” she said.

Sewshanker said this was negatively impacting business in the Durban CBD.

A motorist who spoke to The Mercury said it was frustrating to have to explain to a metro police officer about the broken meters.

“You can find a parking space and then when you are walking towards the meter to pay for a ticket, you realise that it is broken.

“Then you have to walk to another meter and often even that meter or the one after, is not working. Then when you get back to your car, a police officer is ready to issue a ticket. You can stand and argue with them until you are blue in the face but they will not listen,” the motorist said.

Car guards who spoke to The Mercury said none of the parking meters in Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street was working.

“These meters have not been working for months. Metro police still come out and give people parking tickets, though,” he said.

The guards said parking meters in Anton Lembede (Smith) Street and Margaret Mncadi Avenue (Victoria Embankment) worked sporadically.

An officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were aware of the problem.

“When people see us coming to give tickets, they rush out of shops and tell us the meters were not working and they could not buy tickets,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said motorists could report broken meters to police officers or contact the number on the parking meter and report the fault.

While municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela denied that meters were malfunctioning on a large scale, The Mercury established that at least 70 meters were not working in the CBD.

“We are engaging with the private company entrusted with operating them. We will then communicate the outcomes of these robust engagements in due course,” he said.

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard said the practice of handing out tickets, while knowing that the parking meters were out of order, was blatantly unfair.

The Mercury