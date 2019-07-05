File picture: Supplied

Durban - A gang took a motorist and his brother on a nightmare drive in south Durban after they hijacked them in Isipingo Hills on Monday night. The motorist had arrived at his brother’s house at around 9.50pm when the hijackers pounced on them, according to Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios.

“The motorist’s brother came outside when he arrived at his home and while they were standing in the driveway the gang of hijackers suddenly pulled up in a vehicle. Several suspects jumped out of the vehicle and produced firearms, holding the motorist and his brother at gunpoint,” Mathios said.

“The suspects then forced the motorist and his brother into the boot of their vehicle and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle and the motorist’s hijacked vehicle. The suspects drove to Lamontville where they dropped off the victims, unharmed. The two men then made their way to the Isipingo police station for assistance.”

Mathios advised residents to be vigilant when receiving guests and to avoid spending time outside with guests, especially at night.

“Always ensure that there are no suspicious vehicles near your property when you open your gates for guests and be sure to close the gates quickly once they have left,” he said.

In a separate incident, south of Durban in the early hours of yesterday morning a gang of armed robbers stabbed a security guard at a business premises in Clairwood. The incident occurred at around 2.30am.

“The security guard was in the guard room when three suspects arrived and one of the men produced a knife and held him up. The suspect stabbed the officer in the back and the gang then grabbed a truck tyre and rim off the property and fled the scene,” Mathios said.

Members of Brighton Beach SAPS attended the scene of the crime.