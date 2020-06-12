Brrrrr-ace yourself for chilly weather

Durban - Winter marked its arrival across the country yesterday with snow, rain and extremely low temperatures in the Cape provinces. Forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Ayanda Ntsele, said for KwaZulu-Natal rough seas and low temperatures had been forecast for today. Temperatures were expected to reach between 18 and 22°C for coastal and adjacent interior areas, but inland, around Kokstad and Underberg, temperatures may only reach 16°C. “We aren’t expecting much from the cold front for KwaZulu-Natal. On Friday, we foresee low temperatures but no rain or snow,” she said. However, Ntsele warned that strong south-westerly winds, between 20 and 30 knots, and rough to high seas could be expected, with waves as high as four to six metres.

The weather service advised that low-lying coastal rocky shores should be avoided in conditions with rough to high seas.

“As far as we can see, it will begin to warm up slightly on Sunday, but low temperatures are expected well into next week,” Ntsele said.

KZN Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the cooler temperatures might lead to more sardines being netted on the province’s shores.

Sardines were netted last week on the South Coast but have since been elusive.

Dube-Ncube said that during a patrol flight yesterday, KZN Sharks Board officials spotted scattered, thin pockets of sardines/baitfish between Warner Beach and Port Edward, but mostly further offshore.

She said there had also been some sardine activity in the Mtentu/Msikaba area on the Wild Coast.

She added that all fishing, including recreational fishing, was now permitted, with the exception of charter fishing.

Dube-Ncube warned that swimming was still prohibited and shark safety gear had been lifted due to the sardine run.

“Therefore, for your safety please be warned not to venture out to any beach between Port Edward in the south and Richards Bay in the north.

“Fishermen are requested to ensure they have a valid permit at all times. In addition, they are advised not to bring along family members and friends, in line with health protocols and social distancing in particular.

“Only permit-holding netters are allowed,” she said.

The Mercury