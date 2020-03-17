Budget cuts may affect teaching staff

Durban - Budget cuts imposed by the National Treasury could leave the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal unable to employ hundreds of substitute teachers. The department will lose a portion of its budget this financial year. It was not immediately clear how much, but previous reports have stated it runs to more than a billion rand. Budget hearings for all the affected departments are scheduled for this Friday. A line item contained in the provincial treasury report tabled recently states that the department of education reported that the budget cuts would result in 896 teachers being unaffordable. “But these are mainly posts reserved to be utilised when there is a need for temporary or substitute educators, in situation where an educator is on maternity leave or long sick leave,” it said.

DA MPL and Education spokesperson Dr Imran Keeka said they were told last year, when the budget cuts were first proposed, that about 6000 teachers would be affected, but that number had since dropped.

“The issue with this department is that the only place where it can cut is in the compensation of employees. We will be meeting on Friday where budgets across all departments will be detailed,” he said.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said it would not be acceptable for the department not to use temporary teachers when the need arose.

“What they are saying is that the pupils will suffer,” she said.

She said one of the proposals they had put forward was that teachers who had applied for medical boarding should be approved to leave, to allow other qualified teachers to come into the system.

“We have long said they should do an audit on the number of teachers that have applied for medical boarding. By applying for medical boarding, these teachers are admitting that they will not be going back to the classroom and, therefore, it makes no sense to keep that teacher and hire a substitute,” she said.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said they had an agreement that a teacher who had been in the system for more than 12 months should be absorbed as a permanent employee.

“There are many schools that need teachers as they are overcrowded. We plan to compel the department to make appointments in those schools. If the department is under financial pressure, we urge them to look at other programmes that can be cut,” he said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was concerned about the wage bill. He said one of the problems was teachers on long sick leave. “We have to hire temporary teachers and they cost more, this also prevents creating permanent opportunities. The budget cut was in that context of the wage bill,” he said.

The Mercury