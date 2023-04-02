Bulk of Zululand District’s budget earmarked for water projects

Durban – The Zululand District Municipality announced a R1.5 billion draft budget for the 2023/2024 financial year at a public meeting in Mondlo. Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, of the IFP-led municipality, said the bulk of the budget focused on water provision in the district which has five local municipalities – Abaqulusi (Vryheid), eDumbe, Uphongolo, Ulundi, and Nongoma.

He also said they have set aside R30 million to support youth in businesses. “The budget focuses more on women and youth in business as we believe that youth and women are important role-players in our economy. We have also invested in provision of water and sanitation in the Zululand district. We are working tirelessly to provide water,” he said. Buthelezi added that the municipality has set aside R2 million for traditional leaders’ medical aid.