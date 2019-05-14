The Royal livestock arena is expected to be a hive of activity at the 2019 Royal Show.

DURBAN - Cosmo meets country when the 2019 Royal Show serves up a slice of family entertainment packed with events, daredevil displays and action-packed performances. “The Royal Show is the whole package offering something for everybody,” says Royal Show chief executive Terry Strachan.

“Trendy, innovative, creative and entertaining, it’s all happening at the Pietermaritzburg Showgrounds from May 24 to June 2.”

The livestock arenas always draw a crowd. From poultry to bulls, the cream of the country’s stud animals will compete in competitions including the Hampshire Down National Sheep and National Dexter Cattle Championships.

Riders will compete for equestrian excellence in events including showjumping, dressage and tent-pegging in the hopes of taking home gold.

The Royal Show will also host internationally acclaimed showjumper Enos Mafokate, whose Soweto Equestrian Centre has opened the world of horse riding to a new generation of young South Africans.

Adding to the main arena action with rock rhythms are Goodluck, Sutherland, Holly Rey, Kyle Deutsch, Tussen Sterre, Sonja Herholdt, Snotkop and Ricus Nel.

Hindvani hosts the Eastern Extravaganza. A mix of Bollywood and Hollywood inspires a dance extravaganza with local band Conchords presenting a song sheet of golden oldies and hits from the Indian film industry.

The Sisonke Music Festival brings together musicians and entertainers from around KZN and South Africa.

Kicking off the beats is a Battle of the DJs competition, the ultimate platform for local DJs to scratch their skills and woo the crowd.

For those classical music lovers, there will be The Royal Symphony Marches and Waltzes concert.

The full KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Kutlwano Masote, will perform on the first Saturday of the show.

Also on the itinerary are artisanal foods, dog agility demonstrations, strongman displays, flying lions, firefighters, enduro bikes and a 60-metre zip-line, in what the organisers promise will be a family day out to remember.

For more programme information visit www.royalshow.co.za

THE MERCURY