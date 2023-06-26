Bumper sardine run boosts KZN South Coast tourism

Durban - The South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) says it has noted an influx of holidaymakers to the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast since the start of the winter school holidays.
Phelisa Mangcu, the CEO of SCTIE, said that while it was still too early to give visitor numbers, there had been more holidaymakers visiting the South Coast since the start of the holiday season.
“The bumper sardine run is a major attraction. The region also boasts the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, and our warm winter weather makes this the perfect place for a seaside adventure.”
Mangcu added that the family friendly Sardine Winter Festival was running until July 16 at various beach and hinterland locations.
“It offers great activities and competitions free of charge, with a number of our tourism establishments organising holiday events.”
Mangcu said SCTIE had also just launched a 38km Beach-to-Beach adventure hike from Port Edward Beach to St Michael’s Beach.
“This is a great opportunity for hikers to experience some of our Blue Flag beaches, coastal forests, the Trafalgar Marine Protected Area, ancient shipwrecks, and our incredible wildlife. This is one of many organised hikes, with a number of hikes found in the hinterland alongside extreme adventures such as ziplining and abseiling. For those looking to relax on the greens, there are 11 great courses to be found along ‘The Golf Coast’.”
Mangcu added that visitors were encouraged to check out the events calendar on their website www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za