Durban – UMhlathuze municipality has apologised to the city for the interruption of the water supply. This was due to a major pipe burst next to Cambridge flats in Arboretum affecting most parts of Richards Bay including the CBD and Mzingazi area.

UMhlathuze municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said the delayed water supply would be sorted out on Wednesday. “The municipality team is on-site and is fixing the problem when this will be completed will be communicated over time. “We wish to apologise for this interruption and wish to assure the community that this matter will be resolved in no time,’’ he said.

Mzamo Ngobese a resident from Mzingazi, said that he woke up to no water. ’“Last night when I went outside I saw the burst and took buckets outside to ensure that there is water to use when I prepare for work in the morning. I am glad that the municipality responded quickly to this and hopefully by the time I come back from work there will be fresh running water again,’’ he said.

The Mzingazi area in in uMhlathuze where there was a burst water pipe which affected the supply of water to residents. uMhlathuze municipality said it is fixing the pipe. Picture: Supplied. Mbali Mavimbela from the central business district of Richards Bay said she had plans to do her washing but will be delayed due to having no water. “I was disappointed when I opened my tap and there was no water so this will just delay my plans for the day and I have to continue with it tomorrow,’’ she said.

Sthembiso Ntinti also a resident, wondered what happened to maintenance plans. He believes had maintenance been done, the pipe would not have burst. “Why do we have to face a crisis when things go the other way? Why is the municipality always reactive to situations? Our grandfathers experienced less of these things because the government has maintenance plans but our government now only sees money disappear under the mattress,’’ he said.