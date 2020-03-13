Burst pipes leave Phoenix residents without waster for days

He called on residents to be patient as water is being restored to affected areas.

Annipen

said the supply had returned temporarily on Wednesday afternoon, but had been shut off again at 10pm that night. He believed that there were not enough service providers to deal with burst pipes and other issues in the city.

“As a result, the modus operandi is to dispatch plumbers to affected sites to shut off water supply, and then return later to remedy the problem. This means that residents will have to wait long hours without water because the repairs are prioritised according to when the fault was logged,” he said.

Annipen said support services also had challenges with the inadequate number of water tankers and staff available.

“Over the past four days, an average of three trucks circulated the area of Clayfield, Rainham, Rockford and surrounding areas. Some residents never received water at all,” said Annipen.

Earlier this week, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela denied that the municipal water and sanitation units lacked funds to hire contractors.

He said minor challenges with suppliers had been remedied.

Speaking on Friday, Annipen said the repairs were completed and plumbers worked tirelessly to repair the pipes.

"It was real challenge as residents did not have water for about five days. Soon the water supply will be restored to homes," he said.

The Mercury