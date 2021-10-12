Bus company says N3 horror crash that left 10 dead and scores injured, caused by ‘blow-out of front wheel tyre’

The bus left the highway, rolling several times before coming to a rest DURBAN - A blow-out of the front wheel tyre appears to have caused a horror accident on the N3 near the Tugela River that resulted in the death of 10 people and scores of people injured. That’s according Eldo Coaches which issued a statement expressing the company’s regret at the accident involving one of its coaches at around 11am today.

The coach departed from Durban Station at approximately 6:45am and was travelling to Johannesburg, the company said. “We are doing our best to assist all passengers that were on board. All Emergency and Medical services are present on the scene,” said the bus operator. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said on arrival at the scene the bus was found to have left the highway rolling several times before coming to a rest.

“An on scene triage area was established by scene commanders and five passengers were found to be in a critical condition and required immediate advanced life support attention. Thirty had suffered moderate injuries, whilst twenty five sustained minor injuries. “Sadly ten people were declared dead on arrival,” said van Reenen. Van Reenen said once treated and stabilised, the injured were taken by ambulances to nearby medical facilities for further care.

The bus operator said it was getting in touch with all emergency contacts of the passengers that were on board. “According to information at hand, the accident was caused by a blow out of the front wheel tyre and the coach rolled. We are cooperating fully with local authorities to ensure that the accident is thoroughly investigated,” said Eldos Coaches. The operator said it would update the public as soon as further information was received as the scene was still active.

“Eldo Coaches assures all of our ongoing support. Anyone who had family or friends on the coach, who wishes to contact us can kindly do so on the following numbers : 011 852 6120 / 011 940 8088 / 012 323 5475,”it said. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the the right lane was opened after 2pm and that traffic was moving past the scene.

