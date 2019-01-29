Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, seated next to his wife Mary, testified at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights (CRL Rights Commission) which is mediating between the ECG and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco). Jonisayi Maromo ANA

DURBAN - Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri yesterday apologised for the December 28 stampede at his Pretoria church in which three congregants died and at least 17 were injured. “The ECG International Church would like to take this opportunity to reiterate is deepest apology to the South African people for the accident that happened at its Pretoria branch.

“Despite it being an accident, as a church we took - and we always do - full responsibility for the incident and we are comforted and encouraged by the level of support from South Africans from different parts of the divide,” said Bushiri.

Sitting next to his wife Mary, Bushiri was testifying at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights (CRL Rights Commission) yesterday, which is mediating between the ECG and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco). The latter has been protesting in Pretoria, calling for the ECG to be expelled in the wake of the stampede.

“As a church, we will remain receptive to advice and constructive criticism, at the same time working with every institution to ensure that we continue to serve the spiritual needs of our people in gatherings that are safe and secure,” said Bushiri.

This month, three Sanco activists arrested for public violence at the ECG church were released on bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Sanco yesterday said Bushiri must pay at least R1million each to the three families of the congregants who died in the December stampede.

“This commission needs to have a benchmark on the Justice Dikgang Moseneke commission, regarding the Life Esidimeni tragedy. He recommended that the families must not be compensated less than R1million. That will be our benchmark,” Sanco Greater Tshwane chairperson Abram Mashishi testified.

One hundred and forty-three patients at psychiatric facilities in Gauteng died in the Esidimeni tragedy from causes including starvation and neglect.

Sanco was accompanied by family members of Matshila Sarah Mohlala, one of the three women who was killed during the December stampede.

At least 17 other congregants were injured in the stampede as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The dead were Mohlala, Patricia Pringane and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.

In the aftermath, Sanco led street protests at ECG, calling for the church to be expelled from the Pretoria showground.

- THE MERCURY