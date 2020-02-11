Business as usual at Durban's China malls









THE China Plaza in Umbilo. Chinese-owned businesses in Durban say they are largely unaffected by fears of the coronavirus. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Durban-based Chinese-owned businesses are feeling the impact of health concerns regarding the deadly coronavirus outbreak abroad, but many customers, unfazed by fears, shopped as usual at local malls around the city yesterday. Chinese Consul-General in Durban, Fei Mingxing, said his office had noted the impact on some local businesses of the health precautions and prevention measures being implemented by the local Chinese community. “We regret any inconvenience caused to anyone,” he said. He added that China and its people were “sparing no effort in fighting the virus”. “We are pleased that the overseas Chinese have been rushing to assist in their best way, joining many foreign countries, governments and friends,” he said.

However, the consul-general said the Chinese embassy in South Africa had recently issued a reminder notice advising Chinese nationals to keep in touch with their families and friends via telephone and video calling rather than travelling home to China to visit.

He said the local community had complied with the notice.

“Those who have returned to South Africa from China or other countries or regions where new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed should conduct self-quarantine immediately upon returning, stay at home for personal health observation and refrain from going out to public places and for gatherings,” he said.

He advised people to seek medical advice in cases of suspected infection and to abide by the health measures taken by South African authorities.

Springfield’s China Mall manager, Xiachong Bower, said yesterday that only a few shop owners had recently travelled to China, and those who had, routinely quarantined themselves at home for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“They stay at home before coming back so that it is safe for each other. It’s normal trading,” Bower said.

One store keeper said there had been a “small decline” in business in recent weeks, which he attributed to rumours about the virus.

Another store keeper said businessmen were following the rules and abiding by the requirement to remain in quarantine for a period after returning to the country.

Mpumalanga holidaymakers Morone Pick and Danie Scheepers said they had visited the mall to browse and shop for perfume, and thoughts of the virus had not even occurred to them.

“We know about the virus and heard about it on TV, but nowadays there are so many sicknesses around,” Scheepers said.

Shoppers also trickled in and out of China Plaza in Umbilo yesterday.

Mall customer Nono Msani said he was afraid of the virus but he had no problem shopping at the mall as its employees lived locally.

“I’m afraid this virus could also be coming to KZN because the government has said that the hospital (Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg) is ready,” Msani said.

Strini Govender said he wasn’t nervous about shopping at the mall.

“I would assume that being business people, there would be ethics, and if anyone was infected they would be honest enough and close the mall in the interests of humanity,” Govender said.

Another customer, Vanessa Naidoo, said she had been “wondering” about the virus but decided to visit the mall because she needed to do her shopping.

China Plaza’s manager, Theresa Pillay, said it was business as usual at the mall.

“We get our regular customers. It has had no impact,” Pillay said.

The Mercury