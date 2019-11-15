Business as usual for matrics









The KZN Department of Education issued a circular to all schools yesterday to release pupils who were not writing exams, due to predicted severe weather. Durban - Grade 12 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal proceeded with their exams today while schools remained closed due to persistent heavy rains and thunderstorms that have lashed most parts of the province. The KZN Department of Education issued a circular to all schools yesterday to release pupils who were not writing exams, due to predicted severe weather. The department’s spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said it was unfortunate that the matric pupils were writing a national paper, and there was nothing they could do about it, irrespective of the weather. Mahlambi said that postponing exams was not an option, because it was a long process that would delay the marking and the issuing of the results. “We just have to pray that there is no major rainfall tomorrow [today] so that the exams will proceed smoothly. From Grade 11 downwards, there will be no schooling; only matric pupils will be writing,” said Mahlambi.

The province has been at the receiving end of extreme weather, including lightning strikes, heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds since October.

Late yesterday afternoon, three women who were farming along the banks of the uMfolozi River had to be rescued by boat when the river burst its banks

The KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs department warned that residents living along the banks of the river should seek higher ground as the water levels were expected to rise further. On Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm produced a tornado near New Hanover in the KZN Midlands, killing two people and leaving 19 injured. Hundreds of people were left homeless as the tornado flattened their homes.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that since October 25, there had been more than 16 deaths reported due to heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Hlomuka said the heavy rain expected today was likely to be worse than the storm that battered the province in April, when 80 people died.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that in the eThekwini region they had positively identified areas that were the most vulnerable to flooding. They include low-lying areas in uMlazi, Mariannhill, Ntuzuma, Inanda, Reservoir Hills and Isipingo transit camp.

Kaunda said the municipality had put systems in place to deal with evacuations in the areas susceptible to flooding.

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), the inclement weather in the province was expected to subside later this afternoon - however, not before heavy rains over the eastern parts of KZN in the morning.

Saws forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said there was “nothing severe” expected this afternoon and into the weekend.

The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, urged road users to be vigilant as heavy rains would continue for the rest of the week.

Ntuli also urged motorists not to use low-lying bridges during heavy rains.

“We have seen a very traumatising video on social media where a driver was crossing a bridge over the overflowing Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg (on Wednesday). Fortunately, all four occupants were rescued,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson, Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said metro officers were monitoring the situation. He added that several roads were waterlogged.

The provincial government said what was thought to be tornado along the Jaargursut mountains near Bergville was a “funnel cloud formation” that resembled a tornado.

Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said Saws had advised that it was still analysing the footage circulating on social media to determine whether it was a tornado or not. He said the outcome of the investigation would be released today.

The Mercury