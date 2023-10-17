Business chambers group says failure to deal with ‘extortion mafia’ places companies, economy at risk

Durban - The South African business community has urged the 20 task teams that have been established to crack down on “construction mafia” gangs or face a backlash from business. President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament last week that the SAPS-established task teams would target the construction mafia and other organised criminal elements in the extortion of business across the country.

The construction mafia were armed groups that emerged in Durban in 2014 targeting government construction projects and extorting large amounts of money from companies awarded tenders. They have links to organised crime and originally were linked to the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime reported that disruption and blockages of construction sites and projects cost the economy more than R68 billion.

Melanie Veness, chairperson of the Association of South African Chambers, said failure to deal decisively with the elements of the construction mafias placed businesses, employees and the economy at risk. “The challenge is when business deems the risk to be intolerable, then they just do not invest.” She said KwaZulu-Natal had already had its reputation tarnished by the 2021 July riots and last year’s catastrophic floods and could not afford further disruption to business.

“We need the political willpower to have decisive decision-making and procedures to protect the economy and the province’s reputation. “We cannot have a situation where our reputation is further dented, where business thinks this is a volatile and unstable place,” said Veness. She said the police could not ignore businesses calling for help where there was blatant trespassing, theft and intimidation and that the onus was on law-enforcement to ensure that businesses operated in a secure environment.

A senior KZN government official, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said the mafia had infiltrated large contracts in the province down to smaller municipal contracts. “There is a criminal element to it, but there has also been the inability to counter this with a proper political and progressive narrative on economic transformation. “At low levels bona fide business groupings are looking for economic opportunities, but have been misled into believing that this is the way to go about it.”

He said this was a medium- to long-term fight that could not work simply by demonising those involved in attempts to be part of the economy. “We need to engage them, hear their views and help them move away to becoming legitimate players in the economy. To do this we must keep the pressure on those who use violence and intimidation, and in return those who are providing services must ensure a reasonable degree of quality.” KZN MEC for Public Works and Human Settlements Sipho Nkosi previously described the construction mafia as a menace.

He said it was outright extortion led by individuals who demanded a 30% profit share of construction projects without lifting a finger, and he called for grave consequences to be faced by anyone who engaged in such acts of deliberate economic sabotage which undermine the country’s economy. Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala had said mafia tactics to strong-arm businesses had negatively affected the implementation of construction projects and economic growth. Zikalala said government’s plan through the Ministry of Police involved the Organised Crime Investigations detective services as well as the Serious Organised Crime team within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations.

The focus is on extortion-related crimes, attempted murder, common robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, incitement to public violence, contempt and contravention of court orders. Zikalala said police had reported that 682 cases were being investigated and 200 arrests had been made. However, the DA has reported Zikalala to Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka for allegedly breaching the Executive Ethics Code by claiming that 200 construction mafia-related arrests had been made without providing evidence.