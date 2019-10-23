Business forum disruptions cost city millions









Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda issued a stern warning after the executive committee was compelled to approve R13.9 million funding for the northern aqueduct augmentation bulk water pipeline project. Picture: DURBANBUSINESSFAIR Durban - Disruptive business forums who are chasing away investors and costing ratepayers millions of rand by stopping developments in eThekwini Municipality have been warned to stop the practice or face legal action. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda issued a stern warning after the executive committee was compelled to approve R13.9 million funding for the northern aqueduct augmentation bulk water pipeline project. The city’s water and sanitation unit made the request for extra funding after several delays caused by the business forums who violently threatened the contractor. The report stated that business forums halting construction and community protests caused the project to be delayed by 10 months. Kaunda, who will be meeting with business forums next week, said the invading of construction projects by the forums and demands for 30% of the work should come to an end. He said such anarchy would not be tolerated in the city as their “illicit” behaviour had resulted in the private sector losing hundreds of millions of rand due to delays.

He said he would also meet with a major industrial company that had threatened to leave Durban as a result of the stoppages and threats from forums.

“We will not be leaving this sort of behaviour to continue. We will not tolerate this nonsense. We are prepared to go toe to toe with these business forums, as the law must take precedence. We cannot be a banana republic where people do as they please,” he said.

Kaunda will also meet with the provincial police commissioner’s office to get an update on cases that have been opened against the business forums.

The mayor urged the city’s legal team to be ready, as the municipality would be working with businesses to take legal action against the forums.

Meanwhile, the Delangokubona Business Forum distanced itself from threats made by other so-called business forums to disrupt the writing of the matric examinations.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, the forum’s chairperson, Thabane Mzulwini, said fake news was being peddled about their forum.

“News that we’ll disrupt exams is not true. We would like to categorically distance ourselves from these threats. We have rules and abide by our forum’s constitution.

“It’s untrue that we demanded contracts,” he said.

Mzulwini said their members were frustrated that they had not been paid for supplying food to schools as part of the nutrition programme.

However, department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the forum should not use matric exams to hold the department to ransom.

He accused the forum of mixing issues, saying they needed to address their grievances with the parties they had contracts with - in this case, the eThekwini Municipality.

The Mercury