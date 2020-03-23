Business pledge to work with government to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - As the Covid-19 infection rate soared to 274 cases on Sunday, South African businesses pledged to work closely with the government to help the country’s economy survive the impact of the pandemic. The latest statistics released by the national Health Department showed that Gauteng has 132 infections, KwaZulu-Natal 36, the Eastern Cape 2, Free State 9, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 6 and the Western Cape 88. In a bid to ease the financial burden on consumers and already cash-strapped businesses affected by Covid-19, Standard Bank announced a three- month payment relief measure to small enterprise customers and students. Small businesses with a turnover of less than R20 million have a “payment holiday” from April 1 until the end of June. “The relief will come from capitalising the interest and fees typically paid to the bank each month and changing the terms of repayment to a later date,” said Standard Bank South Africa chief executive, Lungisa Fuzile. “This we hope will relieve cash flow constraints currently caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.”

He added that the measure would not only assist small business clients with managing their cash flows, but would allow them to honour payments to their own employees.

In addition, all student customers still studying full time with a Standard Bank student loan would receive a payment holiday over the same period at 0% interest.

The bank encouraged other customers to contact them to indicate their circumstances. “Assistance from Standard Bank will also include options to defer payment for an agreed period and the opportunity to restructure and consolidate the overall debt,” Fuzile said.

The EFF and ATM (African Transformation Movement) called on all banks to offer “payment holidays”.

The EEF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter calling for the private sector to implement intervention measures to mitigate the affects of Covid-19. The economic measures the party is advocating include:

* No bonds, rents and rates payment for four months.

* Capping the price of basic goods including bread, sanitisers, masks, gloves and milk.

* Free data and DStv.

* Daily water tanks to rural areas.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula said: “We have seen it in other countries where banks have reduced interests rates, they have given payment holidays. We are appealing to the banks to come on board. We need a joint effort from business, religious and government sectors to defeat this virus.”

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with chief executives of banks and financial institutions and political parties to get their support for his efforts to curb the rising cases of Covid-19.

Business Unity South Africa vice- president Martin Kingston said the meeting with Ramaphosa was “very constructive”.

“We have mobilised very significant resources to look at the impact on health care, the labour market and obviously economic interventions in the immediate short term, in the medium term and over time.”

Kingston said the ravages of the virus would be felt for a long time to come and preparation was needed for key interventions in the future.

Sandile Zungu of the Black Business Council applauded the government for appreciating the role business played in supporting the efforts to try to curb the virus. “As business, we have given our commitment to work not only with government, but also with other partners to flatten the curve. We will be working together to ameliorate the hardships all ordinary working South Africans are facing,” Zungu said.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said the purpose of the meeting with representatives from business organisations, including bankers and major insurers, was to “consolidate a single approach to the economy to ensure we look after the vulnerable and to ensure we take into account the needs of consumers and our people”.

Patel said issues discussed had included plans to ensure sufficient stock of basic health and food products as well as information regarding competition exemptions and price regulations published last week.

“We also talked about what we can do to support vulnerable enterprises, particularly small businesses, and to reach out to workers,” he said.

“The meeting showed a convergence of thinking and a commitment to working together that as business and governmentwe can do what’s right for our people,” he said.

Patel said lots of excellent ideas and proposals had been shared and these would be relayed to the National Command Council.

Banking Association of South Africa representative Richard Wainwright said the country’s banking and financial services sector was globally recognised for its strength, and it was working to help the nation deal with the crisis.

“We have been working extensively with ministries and regulatory bodies to ensure we play our role to help our customers and broader South Africans to deal with this crisis.

“We are well positioned to do this. We are working with regulators and ministries. We look forward to working with them over the coming weeks and months,” Wainwright said.

The Mercury