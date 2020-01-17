Business, residents band together to save Mitchell Park









Residents have complained that the turtles' shells are coated with algae and this can lead to a bacterial infection that eats away at the shell. Picture by Kerry Katz Durban - Morningside residents and business owners have joined forces to raise funds to improve facilities and volunteer to rehabilitate Mitchell Park and its animals after a social media post highlighting the poor living conditions at the zoo went viral. Mark and Craig Garrod-Smith of New Frontiers Tours set the ball rolling by pledging R10000 towards the Mitchell Park Zoo relief. They have challenged other businesses and residents in the area to donate funds and time to restore the facility. Mark said they decided to start the initiative after reading in The Mercury that the SPCA had launched an investigation into the conditions at the zoo. The probe was triggered after 10-year-old Judah Katz and his mother, Kerry, raised their concerns on social media about the allegedly poor condition of specific animals and highlighted a number of other issues. “This relief initiative is not to criticise or point fingers at anyone working or managing the place. We just want to assist them in any way we can and help those animals,” Mark said yesterday.

An employee at New Frontiers Tours, Scott Blount, shared the passion.

“For those who have grown up in Durban, Mitchell Park is a huge part of our city’s heritage and it’s home to many of our fondest childhood memories. It’s heartbreaking to think that where we once went for a fun, awe-inspiring morning, the children of our city now only see agony and depression,” he said.

Larry Southwood, of Blue Zoo restaurant, has also pledged R2000.

Durban SPCA spokesperson Tanya Fleischer said extensive recommendations had been compiled and submitted to Mitchell Park’s curator since it inspected the zoo on Tuesday.

Fleischer said that among the findings, the inspector noted that all water bowls were found to have potable drinking water. However, some were receiving too much sunlight.

She said the Rhea (a flightless bird, distantly related to the ostrich) with the open wound was being treated and was healing.

The inspector found no algae on the red-eared sliders’ (turtles) shells and the pond algae could be seen at the bottom of the pond. “However, the water itself was clean with a constant flow of fresh water into the pond.”

The inspector suggested shade cloth be placed over some enclosures that had holes in the roofs, until they could be repaired.

She said a duck had been moved off-site for treatment of an eye infection the day before the complaint had been received and was not seen during the inspection.

Donations can be made to: Mitchell Park Relief Fund, Investec, account number 50015562732, branch code 580105.

The Mercury