A truck was left abandoned and used by protesters to block the N2 just outside Richards Bay yesterday. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Calm was restored in Richards Bay, north of Durban, yesterday following a week of unrest that crippled operations in the harbour town. Public transport, especially mini­bus taxis and buses, was back in operation, and everything was back to normal in the CBD.

This comes after residents shut down the town and blocked roads to the CBD with burning tyres and stones after 30 people, including taxi drivers, were arrested for attacking alleged whoonga addicts and foreigners.

City of uMhlathuze mayor, Mduduzi Mhlongo, said the municipality needed to work harder to restore law and order, and to allow businesses to operate in order to boost its economy.

“We came to an amicable short-term solution with the concerned stakeholders, and are already planning further round-table discussions for long-term solutions to stop any criminal activities.

“We will also intensify our by-law enforcement activities, especially in buildings within the city that are alleged to have become drug dens. If needs be, the city will shut them down completely,” said Mhlongo.

He added that the town was working hard to ensure that its economy grew.

The SA National Taxi Council’s regional chairperson, Mduduzi Maphunga, said drivers were still unhappy that the arrested drivers had not been released.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, said members of the community should not engage in criminal activities.

“Richards Bay is an economic hub of the province. Any instability in the area affects the economy of the province and the country,” he said.

The Mercury