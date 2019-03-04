ASTOR, now known as Saga Pearl II, visited Durban in 2005 before becoming part of the Saga Cruises’ fleet. Terry Hutson

DURBAN - The 2018/19 summer cruise season is quickly winding down with little more than a month to go, although Durban and Richards Bay will see more than a few cruise ships in the time left available. Among the callers is the former Safmarine passenger ship Astor, sailing with Saga Cruises, who acquired her at an auction in 2009. Her time with Safmarine was brief for the reason given that the ship was too slow to maintain a liner schedule.

One thinks that Safmarine could surely have calculated that before buying her, but in any event she was sold in 1985 after just four years with the then South African line. The ship's new East German owners, intent on entertaining favoured officials and other VIPs and charters, operated her as the Arkona until the reunification of Germany brought further change and ownership of Seetours, which was later to evolve into AIDA Cruises.

During this period, the ship was renamed Astoria and went on charter to Transocean Tours. Then in 2008 she developed a serious problem with her engines, serious enough to lead to the ship being sold on auction.

That was where Saga Cruises stepped in and after an extensive refit and repair, the ship emerged in her current guise, Saga Pearl II. But even then the ship had to undergo another name change, becoming Saga Cruises’ Quest for Adventure as the company ventured into adventure-type cruising. Before this, the Saga catered for mostly retired passengers - earning the company the unkind nickname in some quarters of the trade as "Send A Granny Away".

In 2013, the 18591-gt ship reverted to being Saga Pearl II once more and this year she has embarked on a lengthy 54-day, cruise from Portsmouth to South Africa and return - back to where she began.

Saga Pearl II will call at Richards Bay on March 17 and Durban for an overnight stay on March 18 and 19. Whether we will see this ship again only time will tell as there are indications that she will be disposed of later this year - the current cruise has been sold as the "Round Trip South Africa Farewell Adventure".

Other cruise ships to call locally include Crystal Serenity (March 8), Seabourn Sojourn (March 12 and 13), Saga Pearl II (March 18 and 19), Pacific Princess (March 30), Le Lyrial (March 31 and April 1), Silver Whisper (April 13) and Viking Sun (April 13 and 14).

Richards Bay can look forward to seeing, apart from Saga Pearl II, Le Lyrial (March 30) and Silver Whisper (April 12).

In the meantime, MSC Musica continues her three and four-day cruises out of Durban to Mozambique destinations. Apparently her summer season in South Africa is shaping up as a success, if that is judged purely by numbers.

The ship, Musica, will not be returning later in the year for the 2019/20 cruise season. Her place is to be taken by a sister ship, MSC Orchestra.

It appears this will be for just one season as Musica is down to return the following summer. If there's a reason, we haven't been told of it.

While on the subject of MSC Orchestra, the cruise ship was in an embarrassing collision this past week with another MSC cruise ship, MSC Poesia. Both were berthed at the Puerto Madero Waterfront section of the Argentine port of Buenos Aires. When MSC Orchestra began to depart, bound for the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, everything went horribly wrong.

The 92400-gt MSC Orchestra came off her berth with tugs accompanying her - one had a line attached. From video evidence, it appears the ship made a premature turn to starboard to sail around the quay on which MSC Poesia was berthed.

Either that or some external factor was involved such as momentarily losing power and control but certainly she appeared to have, in motoring terms, cut the corner too sharply, for she crashed sideways on to the other ship. A stiff cross-wind was blowing onto the port side of the ship.

After side-swiping the other ship, MSC Orchestra’s bow swung onto the quayside, damaging a steel structure on the corner that fell into the water.

In the inevitable YouTube video of the incident, a woman can be heard screaming, “No, No” as the two ships come together with a loud screeching and grinding of metal.

Another video, which appeared to be taken from the bridge of the MSC Orchestra, shows the collision and sections of the bridgeworks breaking up from the smash.

An investigation into the accident was immediately set up by the Argentine Naval Prefecture.

There didn’t appear to be serious damage to either ship other than to the reputation and blushes of those responsible, but MSC Orchestra was to undergo some repairs in Montevideo.

One can only imagine the next step, of explaining to headquarters in Europe what had just happened to not one but two MSC Cruises ships!

The accident occurred a week after another cruise ship, Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Epic, collided with two mooring points in San Juan, Puerto Rico, causing a connecting pedestrian bridge to collapse into the water.

THE MERCURY