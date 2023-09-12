Buthelezi hailed for his role in restoring traditional leadership - MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was an inspiration in the province's traditional leadership structure. Buthelezi who was the founder and President Emeritus of the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) died on Saturday morning aged 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday granted Buthelezi a category 1 state funeral which will be held this week. “It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we bid farewell to one of the dedicated leaders of our time, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. An inspiration in our traditional leadership structure, he leaves behind an irreplaceable void, having shared his profound wisdom and guidance with countless individuals,” said the MEC. Sithole-Moloi said Buthelezi's legacy as a leader, a politician, and a philanthropist was etched in the annals of our history, and his principled character was an enduring testament to his remarkable leadership.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing is a monumental loss, and as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Buthelezi Clan, the Zulu Royal Household, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the entire nation. We mourn together during this sombre moment.” She said, UMntwana waKwaPhindangene (The Prince of Phindangene Palace) , as Buthelezi was affectionately known, had a profound impact on the preservation and advancement of traditional leadership in the province. “He played a pivotal role in the establishment of local traditional councils, and even after relinquishing his chairmanship, he continued to serve with unwavering commitment.”

Sithole-Moloi said as the Prime Minister to the Zulu King and Zulu Nation, Buthelezi diligently ensured that the structures of traditional leadership was upheld and respected within the framework of our democratic dispensation. “As the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs we deeply value Prince Mangosuthu's contributions to the traditional leadership sphere. He was a resounding voice for Amakhosi, tirelessly advocating for their rights and responsibilities.” The IFP has announced a national memorial service for Buthelezi. The service will be held on Wednesday at Prince Mangosuthu regional stadium in Ulundi where scores of people are expected to attend.