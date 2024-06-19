Buthelezi’s appointment, a “political master stroke”

Political analysts and experts on the Zulu royal family have described the decision by the IFP in appointing Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the new Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, a portfolio that also focuses on traditional affairs, as a political master stroke. Buthelezi also serves as AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini’s traditional prime minister. Last week he resigned as the mayor and councillor of the Zululand District Municipality.

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said the IFP had been strategic in appointing Buthelezi as its preferred Cogta MEC, because this would mean that the Cogta portfolio would be close to the king. Ndlovu also noted that Buthelezi now wears two hats, that of traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and the MEC for Cogta. “I initially thought they would place Musa Zondi as the Cogta MEC and Buthelezi as the MEC for Edtea (KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs) but the IFP was being smart in choosing the Cogta portfolio.

“Remember, this is a traditional Zulu party and they are very concerned about what happens in eNdlunkulu (the Zulu royal household), and as much as this is a conflict of interest, the king will not mind working with Buthelezi,” said Ndlovu. However, Sihawukele Ngubane, an expert on the royal family and Professor of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said Buthelezi’s appointment poses a potential conflict of interest between him and king Misuzulu. Ngubane noted that there should be clear guidelines as to how Buthelezi distinguishes his positions both as the MEC for Cogta and as traditional prime minister.

“Buthelezi being appointed as the new MEC for Cogta poses a potential conflict of interest as Buthelezi will pay the king, including izinduna. The question now is whether Buthelezi will be able to draw the line between these two roles.” He said that the traditional prime minister was the spokesperson of the king and was responsible for holding meetings with the Cogta MEC. The king is the sole trustee and current chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, set up to administer the affairs of the trust, which controls nearly 3 million hectares of land falling under amakhosi on his behalf. Ngubane said the trust also reported to Cogta.