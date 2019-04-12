South Africa - Durban - 30 March 2019 - PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa was campaigning in Durban yesterday, accompanied by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, party national executive committee member Nocawe Mafu and former eThekwini Municipality mayor James Nxumalo. Picture Leon Lestrade:African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has received a psychological boost heading to the national elections, with a victory in a municipal by-election that has brought it closer to taking control of the Abaqulusi municipality. The party won ward 4 in Bergville and ward 21 in Vryheid (Abaqulisi), in the north, in by-elections on Wednesday.

The Abaqulusi victory means the municipality, currently governed by the IFP with a coalition of the DA and the EFF, is in a deadlock, with the ANC and coalition commanding 22 seats.

Abaqulusi was placed under administration by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs last month following allegations of mismanagement, nepotism and interference with recruitment processes. ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said: “It is clear that the people of Abaqulusi are rejecting the IFP-led unholy alliance which has brought the municipality to its knees.

“Winning another ward in Abaqulusi municipality tells a story of a growing organisational support. Retaining a ward in Bergville municipality shows a solid movement that defends its base.

“We are now on our way to May8 general elections victory,” he said.

Ntuli said the latest development had huge implications for the Zululand district municipality, which may for the first time fall to the ANC.

“This will bring to realisation the long struggle by the ANC to finally liberate the people of Zululand,” he said.

DA councillor Sibusiso Nkosi said the status quo in the municipality would remain, adding that the ANC needed at least one councillor from the opposition to vote with them to remove the IFP leadership.

“They still do not have the numbers to take over the Zululand district,” said Nkosi.

IFP Abaqulusi mayor Jerry Sibiya said there was going to be a need for co-operation between the parties, including the ANC.

Out of 13 by-elections contested in six provinces on Wednesday, the ANC won seven.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said the by-elections were a sign of things to come and the ANC was in ascendancy in KZN.

“In the last general elections, the ANC received the most votes in KZN which gave the national picture respectability.

“I expect that the most number of votes that will inflate the national numbers this election will also be coming from KZN,” he said.

