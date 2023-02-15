By-elections crucial to KZN power dynamic

Durban - As the councils of Newcastle and Mtubatuba head for by-elections in two wards today, the IFP looks set to retain control of the two municipalities, however its hold on the Nongoma Municipality in the Zululand district hangs in the balance. In Newcastle, it emerged that the IFP had chosen not to field a candidate in the ward 31 by-election so as to not go head to head with its coalition partner in the town, Team Sugar South Africa (TSSA).

It was reported by Independent Media that if the IFP fielded its own candidate it may have caused tensions in the coalition, which could have opened the way for the ANC. TSSA’s founding leader Musa Thwala said their arrangement with the IFP was certain to bring the desired outcome, ensuring that they retained the ward left vacant when councillor Nokusa Khumalo died in November. The ANC will also contest the ward. Thwala said he had been encouraged by the enthusiasm and strong showing by community members at a meeting called by the party this past weekend. “The decision by the IFP was an important one and has ensured that our vote does not get split, but that we in fact forge a strong bloc. We were equally encouraged by the large turnout at our meeting on Sunday, it was a strong indication that people want to know what TSSA will do for them and are happy about what we have done as part of the municipality along with the IFP, ” said Thwala.

He said that they were happy with their relationship with the IFP, which he described as one that was characterised by respect. “The IFP does not have a big brother approach but understands and respects our role in the municipality, which is very important for us,” he said. However, ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party had also had a good campaign. This was in reference to its community meeting that featured national executive committee member Dr Zweli Mkhize and the party’s provincial treasurer and Human Settlements MEC, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

“Remember, we lost the ward by no more than 50 votes, so that is why we feel good about our chances. We have also noted how the IFP is panicking at the thought of losing this municipality and choosing to withdraw so that it can throw its support behind Team Sugar,” said Mndebele. He added that they would be closely observing whether election rules were followed by all parties. The Electoral Commission of South Africa in KwaZulu-Natal said voting in the by-elections will continue, despite a declaration of a state of disaster in some parts of the country, including the province due to the impact of severe flooding this past weekend.

Parts of Newcastle were severely affected by flooding. Meanwhile, the NFP, which has teamed up with the ANC in municipalities in KZN, said it awaited confirmation of the council sitting at Nongoma Municipality where it expected to topple the IFP. This comes after the party tabled a motion of no confidence in the council speaker, and the ANC tabled one against mayor Albert Mncwango.