Mildred Garrett of Somerset West became the 28th millionth user of the Table Mountain Cableway. She was accompanied by her sister, Elizabeth Titus. Luigi Bennett Photography

CAPE TOWN - The Table Mountain Cableway celebrated its 28millionth visitor on International Cable Car Day. Unsuspecting Somerset West resident Mildred Garrett recently had a celebratory surprise waiting for her as Cableway staff waited to greet her and hand over a gift including Cableway tickets and an official 28millionth visitor certificate, as well as a variety of merchandise and Table Mountain Café treats.

“All I can say is: ‘Wow!’” said an excited Garrett, who was accompanied by her sister, Elizabeth Titus.

“It’s my birthday today and I thought it was a good time to take my first trip up the mountain. What a wonderful surprise this has been. I look forward to telling my friends and family about it.

“This was extremely unexpected. It feels a bit like a dream,” she said.

Cableway managing director Wahida Parker said the rate at which the latest million was achieved was a result of consistently high visitor numbers throughout last year and a successful peak season.

“As we move towards the Cableway’s 90th birthday in October, we are proud to welcome our 28millionth visitor to the summit of our beautiful wonder of nature,” said Parker.

“As custodians of Table Mountain, we want to inspire local travel and encourage all visitors to visit the mountain to allow themselves to be captivated and mesmerised by this city and its attractions.”

- THE MERCURY