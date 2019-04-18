File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A 24-hour provincial call centre focused on gender-based violence and child abuse was an important step in tackling the crimes, child rights organisations and a violence analyst said yesterday. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Weziwe Thusi officially opened the call centre in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Thusi said the department established the centre in 2009, but after looking at the cases it dealt with, identified a need to reconfigure it to make it more responsive.

She said the department began a reassessment to ensure it could respond to the current needs of clients and provide much-needed services.

“We identified a need for the call centre line to be manned by three professional social workers with at least seven years’ experience who could render comprehensive telephonic social work services with regard to care, support and protection for vulnerable individuals and families,” said Thusi. A social work supervisor would also be stationed at the call centre.

Child protection consultant Joan van Niekerk said it was important for services to be available when they were needed.

“I think a 24-hour call centre is a really important step forward because domestic violence does not usually occur during the day. It usually occurs at night, when women are most vulnerable,” she said.

She said although it was a good idea, it would be a challenge to keep the centre going and ensure it had quality staff.

“I think the initiative is positive and I hope it is sustainable. It’s usually not so difficult in the first year of service delivery, but it can be hard to sustain a service like this over time.

Van Niekerk said she also hoped the launch of the centre was not a pre-election ploy.

“We do see things happening before elections that are not sustained in the long term simply because they have not been budgeted for,” she said.

Save the Children communications manager Sibusiso Khasa said his organisation welcomed the opening.

“We are encouraged that social workers will man the call centre as they are trained to handle these cases,” said Khasa.

He also welcomed the involvement of the South African Police Service.

“We hope swift and thorough investigations, which will lead to convictions, will follow after the cases have been reported,” he said.

“We should focus more on preventative than reactive measures.”

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas agreed it was a “good idea”, but said its success would depend on how it was run.

She said the social workers would need experience in dealing with women and child abuse cases and should liaise with colleagues at NPOs that specialise in dealing with violence against partners and children.

“I think co-ordination with existing services is crucial because there are NPOs with a great deal of experience in this field.

“It would, however, help if a point could be made of assisting the police with follow-ups because they often do not take these cases seriously enough.”

The call centre number is 0871583000.