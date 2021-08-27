Call for action against EFF councillors who don’t attend eThekwini council meetings

EFF councillors in the eThekwini council could land in hot water over allegations of absenteeism. The party councillors have allegedly missed council meetings, prompting calls that they should be sanctioned.

Party caucus leader Tholithemba Mthiyane was, however, present for Thursday’s full council meeting. Councillors can be expelled if they have missed three consecutive meetings. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the EFF councillor had missed several meetings without giving an explanation.

He said the fact that the caucus leader was present for Thursday’s council meeting did not eliminate the possibility of sanctions, and added that the councillors could still be investigated by the Ethics Committee. During the council meeting yesterday, he said: “Madam Speaker, I have noticed that the colleagues from the EFF have been absent from several meetings. I do not know whether they have tendered any apologies, I have not heard anything. “If they have not (tendered any apologies), they are supposed to be expelled because you cannot just be absent,” he said.

Speaking to The Mercury, Nkosi said: “When we are in council, we are representing not just our party, but our community. How are we going to represent that community if we do not attend meetings and we do not know what is going on in council? “If a councillor misses three consecutive meetings without explanation, they are automatically expelled from council. I think they were present today to guard against that,” said Nkosi. DA councillor Nicole Graham said the EFF had been missing in action for some time now.

“To be honest, even when they were present at council, they abstained on most items and really only have one councillor who contributes. “Their absenteeism must be investigated, it is an offence to miss even one meeting without proper leave. There needs to be proper enforcement of discipline in the council – we can't have councillors who are being paid to represent communities and work, who simply don't show up. It’s not acceptable,” she said. The Speaker of the municipality, Weziwe Thusi, responding to Nkosi during the meeting said she had noticed that EFF councillors had missed meetings, and that she would look into the matter in the next week.

Mthiyane, however, disputed the allegations of being absent without explanation. “We report when we are not going to be at the meeting, we do not report to Nkosi.” Asked how many meetings they had missed, he said: “We report when we are not going to be there. We were there today; if Nkosi has a problem with us, he should say so.”