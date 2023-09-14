Call for action over irregular expenditure in eThekwini Municipality

Durban - The chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) in eThekwini Municipality says billions of rand was spent irregularly by City staff, and these funds should have been recovered. Mpac chairperson Thami Xuma was speaking to The Mercury after Mpac processed yet another report detailing close to R807 million that has been classified as unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure.

UIFW occurs as a result of employees spending money but failing to follow proper supply chain processes. While in some of these matters it does not mean that the money was stolen or misused or that there was no value in what it was spent on, in this instance the report on the matter raised the possibility of fraud and corruption as a contributing factor. Xuma said the City’s ability to recover funds lost as a result of UIFW had been compromised by previous Mpac chairpersons who failed to act in the face of financial irregularities in a timely manner.

He also believed that some senior managers in various City units deliberately hid these irregularities until such time it was too late to act meaningfully. “For the past few months, Mpac has written off close to R2 billion in UIFW,” he said. The latest UIFW report, dated August 14 and tabled before Mpac, said: “The purpose of this report is to inform Mpac of the non-compliance with the supply chain management process, as well as the Municipal Finance Management Act, which resulted in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure being incurred by the municipality for the year ended June 2023.”

The report said that for the quarter that ended June 30, the total irregular expenditure was R585.9m, with R237 000 classified as fruitless and wasteful expenditure. As at June 30, the cumulative unaudited UIFW expenditure was R805.2m of which R305 008 was deemed fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Irregular expenditure, the report warned, cannot be written off as the first response to the problem.

That can only happen once it has been certified by council as irrecoverable following an investigation. Among the violations leading to this expenditure listed by the report were alleged fraud and corruption. These are matters where the City Integrity and Investigations unit (CIIU) had identified instances of fraud and corruption that resulted in irregular expenditure. Other violations include the appointment of service providers without following proper supply chain management procedures.

“We have been told by internal control that there are thousands of transactions related to UIFW that need to be dealt with. “When we came, the value of the cases of UIFW were about R4.5bn. We have written off about R2bn of that and we still have the other cases to deal with, we still have to process the other R2bn,” he said. Xuma said that to date they had only been able to recommend the recovery of about R46m.

“Some of the cases have prescribed, there is little to nothing we can do as the person who was involved is not there any more.” He said the suspicion of the committee was that some unit heads deliberately hid cases of UIFW in the hope that they would prescribe, making recovery and holding those accountable impossible. DA councillor and committee member Shontel de Boer said there was no accountability or consequence management when it came to this issue.

“From the DA point of view, we feel that proper consequence management needs to be implemented,” she said. Alan Beesley of ActionSA said the lack of consequence management was one of the reasons for the recurrent UIFW expenditure. “Unless the mayor and city manager take consequence management seriously, the residents and businesses of eThekwini will continue to be shortchanged as service delivery is further compromised.”