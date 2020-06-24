Call for calm after cane farm is torched in anger

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has appealed for calm after a sugar cane farm was burnt by members of the community following the death of a young man in Mtubatuba at the weekend. Department spokesperson Mack Makhathini said that district management was on the farm yesterday and would compile a report. Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said members of the community set the farm alight because they blamed the owner for the death of a 29-year-old man who drowned on Saturday. “The community set alight a field of sugar cane, a tool shed and a residence of the farmer,” said Mbele. Mbele said the incident occurred when farmworkers reported that there were five unknown people who ran into the sugar cane field.

“The owner of the farm and security investigated and saw one unknown person jumping into the river.”

Mbele said the farm owner entered the river and attempted to convince the unknown man to come out. Not knowing whether the man drowned or was able to get to safety, Mbele said the owner contacted the KwaMbonambi SAPS for assistance.

Police advised the community not to enter the river due to the presence of hippos and crocodiles in the area, but they ignored the advice, according to Mbele.

She said officers from the Empangeni Search and Rescue Unit and K9 Unit returned to the Msunduzi River where the man had drowned, which falls under the KwaMbonambi SAPS, on June 21.

“Police launched their vessel and on arrival at the scene were informed that the community entered the river and recovered the victim’s body,” said Mbele.

Officers found a home-made raft and a gill net in the river.

“An inquest docket and malicious damage to property case was opened at KwaMbonambi police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

KZN agricultural union Kwanalu said they were unable to comment because the matter was still under police investigation.

Chief executive Sandy la Marque said they were looking to the relevant authorities to investigate and allow the law to run its course.

“Kwanalu has noted the increase of incidents throughout the country and encourages improving home security."

