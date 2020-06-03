Call for calm after Fynnland Taxi Association chairperson is murdered

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has appealed for calm following the murder of the chairperson of the Fynnland Taxi Association on Monday. KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said just before 6am, a 69-year-old man was shot in the head at his premises on Cherwell Road on the Bluff, by unknown suspects. “Brighton Beach SAPS are investigating a case of murder and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala. Department of Transport spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said it was disturbing that an association leader was killed in this fashion. “It’s a bit embarrassing that we have now adjusted the regulations, and immediately as operations are resuming normally, we are again witnessing these incidents,” he said.

The SA National Taxi Council conveyed its condolences to the family of the chairperson, identified only as Mr Dlamini.

"We all very shocked by Mr Dlamini's murder. It's is very sad to lose leaders like him in the industry."

"He was the chairperson of Fynnland Taxi Association. They are in the process of merging with Bluff Taxi Association. Although there have been challenges the two associations have been operating peacefully together for many years. His murder is unlikely to be related to the merger," a spokesperson from Santaco said.

Earlier this year, two men were shot dead in an apparent hit on Umbilo Road. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged a blue Toyota Corolla was travelling along Umbilo Road at around 9am when they were ambushed by unknown persons travelling in a white SUV.

The passenger in the Toyota allegedly had ties to the taxi industry.

The Mercury