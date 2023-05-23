Call for charges against eThekwini councillors who speak negatively about the city in the media

Durban - ANC councillor Thembo Ntuli has called for councillors that speak negatively about the city in the media to be charged. Ntuli was speaking during an Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Tuesday.

He said it seemed that the city is targeted, especially by negative reporting by the media. “Maybe we should take a decision that any person who is found talking negatively about the city in the media, and they are part of this council, they should be charged,” said Ntuli. Ntuli's comments came after DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa had complained that it was unacceptable that the exco members learn about critical information and reports through the media rather than through the official channels.

DA councillor Yogis Govender sought clarity on whether Ntuli is advocating for councillors who express a contrary view in the media to be charged. EFF councillor Themba Mvubu said speaking negatively about the city was just expressing different views and to call for people to be charged or arrested was tantamount to dictatorship and the city should guard against that. Deputy mayor Zandile Myeni said the call was to deal with the leaking of information by councillors to media, which was aimed at undermining the city. She said it was not meant to suppress political views of the different parties.