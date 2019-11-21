Desalination refers to the process of removing salt from seawater to make it fit for human consumption.
Umgeni Water - the applicants in the project - stressed that while the environmental authorisation had been granted, there was no intention to construct a desalination plant in the north or south of eThekwini at this stage.
Spokesperson for Umgeni Water, Shami Harichunder, said that in terms of legislative requirements, once authorisation was provided, the public had to be notified to have the opportunity to appeal. “This was the intention for the publication of the advertisement at the weekend.
“As stated, the Lower Thukela Bulk Water Supply Scheme (BWSS) has obviated the need for desalination in the north in the short to medium term, and the proposed Lower uMkhomazi BWSS will be constructed, thereby doing away with the need for a desalination plant in the south in the short to medium term,” Harichunder said.