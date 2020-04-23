Call for Department of Labour to outsource payment of UIF benefits

Durban - The Department of Employment and Labour should outsource the approval and payments of UIF benefits to banks and Sars, which can process payments speedily, labour and economic experts have advised. The system has been struggling to cope with tens of thousands of claims and business owners have complained about problems on the department’s online portal, which has been flooded with applications under the government’s Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme for Covid-19 relief, in recent weeks. Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi admitted, in a recent eNCA interview, that the system was not coping. “The system was never meant to face such a huge demand. The system is very small, helping with 10000 to 20000 claims. Now we are talking millions. In terms of the system, we are not going to be able to deliver as we are supposed to,” Nxesi told the TV channel. Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Palesa Phili said frustration remained high as, while some small businesses had managed to lodge UIF applications and received funding, corporates were battling.

“All those reporting success have been small businesses. To date, no corporates have reported success with the current process,” Phili said.

“Several businesses are experiencing issues with the portal. They have indicated that, due to the number of applications, users experience frequent system hang times or get kicked off the system entirely. Claims are being logged, but it is a tedious and time-consuming process,” Phili said.

“The Durban chamber urges the Department of Employment and Labour to try and streamline this entire process for all businesses, as well as updating the technical specifications of the portal to accommodate for the user demand,” Phili said.

She added that businesses which had received payments had not been given a breakdown of how funds should be allocated.

“These businesses are currently making payments to employees, based on what they believe to be correct allotted amounts, but this may be incorrect and could lead to accounting hassles and red tape in the future if corrections are needed,” Phili said.

Economist at the School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand, Lumkile Mondi said the department should partner with banks to process and pay out claims.

“They need to partner with the private sector. Quite a number of these companies have got bank accounts, so its very easy for them to use the banks, as well as a mechanism whereby they can apply and qualify and the bank gives them the money, then the government pays the bank,” Mondi said.

“Some companies really are struggling, so we need to be innovative. Unless the banks pushed back, it should be about who can deliver the money more quickly. Every day that passes is trouble for companies and workers, who have no cash and can’t even buy food,” Mondi said.

Labour lawyer and DA spokesperson for employment and labour Michael Bagraim said he had been inundated with requests for help with UIF from businesses. He said the fund should allow Sars to process and pay claims.

Bagraim said the UIF fund had R139billion in reserves, so it was not a financial problem but a capacity problem of handling the upsurge in claims.

“I am getting 200 to 300 emails a day, where businesses are saying they can’t register and they are not getting any reaction from the department.

“This has become a nightmare of massive proportions because people are starving,” Bagraim said, adding that he had forwarded cases to UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping, who appeared to be working 24/7 with senior staff, as he was responding to emails at 2am.

“I have had about 200 successes, where he has sorted them out. If I am getting this deluge, what about people who are writing to their lawyers?”

Nxesi said in a statement on Monday that the fund had paid out “R1.1bn” since April 16, after receiving more than 55268 applications from employers representing about 1601767 employees.

He said the fund had processed 37673 employer applications, which meant that 606462 employees would receive benefits.

About 9938 applications could not be processed due to errors, some related to incorrect bank details.

Nxesi said the department was in discussions with public entities and the private sector to fast-track the process.

“We have already taken steps to mitigate this risk. We have asked Sars to work with us to resolve the backlog we are currently experiencing.

“Sars has responded positively and they are sending a team to work with the UIF to ensure that we distribute funds to deserving beneficiaries as swiftly and cost-efficiently as possible,” he said.

He said the department had “equally engaged other private sector companies to work with UIF to enhance the capacity of our IT system to respond to the growing number of requests”.

The Banking Association of SA said on Tuesday it was still consulting with its members and the department and could not comment on how banks might be able to assist.

