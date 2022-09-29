Call for Education Department to take security at schools seriously following vicious attack at Alston Primary School

Durban – Teacher unions and a school governing body association have made calls for better security at schools and for a thorough investigation to be conducted after the vicious attack at Alston Primary School in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. Following the attack, the KZN Department of Education said preliminary reports revealed that the suspect gained entry into the school premises through the pedestrian gate and attacked the security guard and two other adults. Pupils screamed and ran for cover.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man shortly after the incident. National Teachers' Union (Natu) president Sibusiso Malinga said that while he was concerned for the staff and supporting staff, he was especially concerned about the trauma the incident had caused the pupils. Malinga said it was a dangerous situation as it could have resulted in a fatality.

“Natu condemns the attack and calls for authorities to get to the bottom of why this man went to the school and attacked people. What was the purpose of his attack,” he asked. He said schools cannot be left vulnerable and exposed to situations where people can be killed. “Natu calls on the Department of Education to make sure that working places are safe,” said Malinga.

National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN chief executive Thirona Moodley said the Department of Education must take security at schools seriously. Moodley said one security guard at a school cannot protect the entire campus. “The learners and teachers at Alston Primary are traumatised as a result of this incident and it is going to take a while before they will get over it. The attack could have been fatal … The little learners were terrified and this experience will stay with them for a long time,” she said, adding that the pupils deserved better.

National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) general secretary Matakanye Matakanya condemned the attack. “The National Association of School Governing Bodies is uncompromising on the safety of schools, we therefore condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric attack on our beloved children, SGB and teachers at Alston Primary School,” he said. Matakanya advised members of the public that schools were a second home for children.

