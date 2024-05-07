Call for information on road death of a traffic officer near Lebombo border post

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called on members of the public and companies with information to assist police in their investigation into the death of a traffic officer killed by a heavy vehicle in Komatipoort, near the Lebombo border in Mpumalanga last week. RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said the association was saddened to learn that another traffic officer was killed by a heavy freight vehicle.

“While the details of the incident are not known to the RFA, the association calls on persons or companies to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he said. Kelly said this was a stark reminder that road safety, respect for the rules of the road and recognition of the vital role played by traffic officers should remain top of mind when people drive on the road. “The thoughts, prayers and condolences of the association and industry go out to the family and loved ones of the officer. May the officer rest in peace,” he said.

In February, Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu, attended the memorial service of traffic officer Sisanda Hadi, who was killed while on duty in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). The department said Hadi had been assigned to divert trucks from the N2 onto the weighbridge to be checked for overloading. “It is alleged that she was busy with another truck on the left shoulder of the road when another truck travelling from ewst to West on the N2 bumped her and her body landed about 50 to 80 metres from the point of impact. The truck came to a standstill some 100 to 150 metres further on,” it said.